Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 3/13/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the March 13 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. Full spoilers are below:

* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Jake Hager defeated Levi Shapiro. Angelo Parker was with Hager

* Marina Shafir defeated Mighty Mayra

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Jack Cartwheel. Prince Nana was with Cage

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Midas Kreed and Vinnie Massaro

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Inder Mundi (Samara)

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Olumide and Starboy Charlie

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Alex Abrahantes was at ringside with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.