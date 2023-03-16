Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 3/20/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the March 20 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Full spoilers are below:

* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. Dasha opened up by reading a statement that said they are performing on land controlled by a local tribe, and they see the importance of recognizing, respecting and working with indigenous people

* Skye Blue defeated TFA

* Jake Hager defeated Adam Knight

* Emi Sakura defeated Zoe Sager

* Brandon Cutler defeated Jason Geiger

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy defeated Mo Jabari, Massive Damage and Sebastian Wolfe

* Top Flight defeated Shaun Moore and Michael Allen Richard Clark

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Taylor Rising

* The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.