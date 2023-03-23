Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 3/27/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the March 27 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Full spoilers are below:

* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Tony Nese and Ari Daivari defeated Campbell Myers and one other wrestler

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Briar Hale and Sage Hale

* Willow Nightingale defeated a local wrestler, possibly named Maggie Lee

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Zack Clayton and Anaya

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Tootie Lynn. After the match, Athena attacked Lynn until Emi Sakura ran down to the ring and left Athena laying

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy defeated Serpentico, Luther and Angelico

* Riho defeated Diamante

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.