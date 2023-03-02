Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 3/6/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the March 6 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. Full spoilers are below:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated J-Rod (Jessica Roden) and Sandra Moone

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Rob McKnight

* Juice Robinson defeated Titus Alexander

* Skye Blue defeated Leila Grey

* Christopher Daniels pinned Cole Karter

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Brooke Havok. After the match, Athena attacked Havok again until Willow Nightingale made the save

* Lance Archer squashed an unknown wrestler. The match started with Archer beating the guy from backstage to the ring

* Evil Uno defeated Lee Johnson

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.