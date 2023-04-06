Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 4/10/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the April 10 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. Full spoilers are below:

* Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker defeated Zack Clayton, Jack Tomlinson and Mike Magnum

* Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade defeated DDT’s Yukio Ino, Shunma Katsumata, and MAO

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated The Renegade Twins (Robyn, Charlette)

* The Dark Order defeated Brother Greatness, Aaron Rourke and Alvin Alvarez

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Rex Lawless and Traxx

* Maki Itoh defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy defeated Bobby Orlando and BRG (Brett Ryan Gosselin)

* Emi Sakura defeated Mizuki

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.