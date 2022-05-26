SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 5/30/22

AEW taped “Dark: Elevation” Wednesday night from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, right before AEW Dynamite went on air. The following are spoiler results from the taping:

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth

* ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez retained over Mazzerati

AEW aired the Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show for the crowd in attendance, which will air on TNT this Friday night at 11:30pm ET, rather than taping more Elevation matches as is customary.

The rest of Monday’s Elevation episode’s matches will most likely be taped before or after Friday’s live AEW Rampage episode, which will also be broadcast from the Michelob Ultra Arena. The AEW Dark episode scheduled for next Tuesday is also expected to be taped on Friday night.