SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 6/13/2022

Before Dynamite hit the air tonight, AEW taped the June 13 edition of “Dark: Elevation” at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. Here are full spoilers:

– Nyla Rose defeated Max The Impaler

– Private Party defeated Pharrell Jackson and SK Bishop

– Ortiz defeated Anaya

– ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy

– Angelo Parker and Matt Menard defeated Warhorse and Danny Adams (Dan The Dad)

– Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer

– Evil Uno and 10 defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Elevation airs on the official AEW YouTube channel every Monday night at 7pm ET.

