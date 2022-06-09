SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 6/13/2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Before Dynamite hit the air tonight, AEW taped the June 13 edition of “Dark: Elevation” at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. Here are full spoilers:

– Nyla Rose defeated Max The Impaler

– Private Party defeated Pharrell Jackson and SK Bishop

– Ortiz defeated Anaya

– ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy

– Angelo Parker and Matt Menard defeated Warhorse and Danny Adams (Dan The Dad)

– Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer

– Evil Uno and 10 defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Elevation airs on the official AEW YouTube channel every Monday night at 7pm ET.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR