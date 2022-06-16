SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 6/20/2022

Before the Road Rager Dynamite aired, the June 20, AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The following are full spoilers:

– Serena Deeb and ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless

– Andrade El Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian

– Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler

– Keith Lee and Shane Strickland defeated Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega

– Anna Jay defeated Rebel

– Tony Nese defeated Warhorse

– Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy

– Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall. Nick Comoroto interfered at one point but was ejected by the referee

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.