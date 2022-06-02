SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 6/6/22

The June 6 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, prior to this week’s Dynamite. The following are spoiler results from the taping:

– The Factory (Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) defeated The Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds). Ogogo got the win for this team with a pop-up punch. Evil Uno was with The Dark Order, who got a big pop

– Kazarian defeated Serpentico. Kaz won via pinfall, and was accompanied by Christopher Daniels making a rare appearance. Huge California pop for SCU

– Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose defeated Miyu Yamashita and Skye Blue. Deeb made Blue submit for the win. This was the AEW debut for Yamashita

– The Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi). The Lucha Bros hit the LB Driver on Avalon for the win

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.