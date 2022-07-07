SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 7/11/2022

Before AEW Dynamite went on the air, the July 11 episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York. Full spoilers are below:

– Emi Sakura defeated a local enhancement talent

– Dante Martin defeated JD Drake

– Julia Hart defeated JC Storm

– Ethan Page defeated Colin Delaney

– Anna Jay defeated a local enhancement talent in a quick match

– Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.