Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 8/1/2022

Before the Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite went to air, the August 1 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Full spoilers are listed below:

– Julia Hart defeated LMK via submission

– Leila Grey defeated JC

– The Factory (QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) defeated T.U.G. Cooper, BRG and The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan)

– The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico and Private Party defeated Julio Cruz, Joey Ace, Victor Chase and Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn, Traevon Jordan)

– Athena defeated Christina Marie

– Cole Karter defeated Serpentico

– Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

