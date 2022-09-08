Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 9/12/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the September 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated JC/JC Storm & Jade (competes in Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, NY)

* Julia Hart defeated Tiara James

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico & Zach Clayton

* Brody King & Buddy Matthews defeated Isaiah Prince & Kubes

* Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie

* John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth

* The Butcher & The Blade defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.