Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 9/19/22 (Former WWE Star Debuts)

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the September 19 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Full spoilers are listed below:

– Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary

– Zack Clayton defeated Conan Lycan

– Nyla Rose defeated Rebecca Scott. Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir were with Rose. Vickie took the mic after the mic and said Shafir had a message. Shafir talked about Albany welcoming her family when they moved from Moldova. Albany helped raise The Problem, but they are the problem. Shafir lashed out about how no one knows her, and how violence is on the way when the violins play

– Private Party defeated Aiden Agro and Dangerkid

– Skye Blue defeated Clara Carreras

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys retained over Omar, Rick Recon and Bougie (?)

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl by submission

– Mascara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) defeated Serpentico. This was the AEW debut for Dorada

– The Butcher and The Blade defeated Liam Davis and Mike Anthony. The Bunny was absent tonight

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.