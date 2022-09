Before this week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the September 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC. Full spoilers are listed below:

– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean and Skye Blue

– Ortiz defeated Serpentico

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.