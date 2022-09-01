Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 9/5/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the September 5 Labor Day edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the NOW Arena near Chicago. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Julia Hart defeated Alice Crowley

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese defeated Renny D and Jordan Kross

* Serena Deeb defeated Nikki Victory

* Private Party defeated JDX and Brandon Gore. After the match, Matt Hardy came to the stage and acknowledged Private Party

* Skye Blue defeated Diamante

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.