SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings For Monday

AEW taped Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Chicago before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the episode:

* Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Missa Kate and Alice Crowley

* Tony Nese defeated Vic Capri

* The Bunny, Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore

* The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan Angels)

* Jay Lethal defeated Trenton Storm (Storm Grayson)

* The Varsity Blondes and The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated The Acclaimed and Chaos Project