SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings For Monday

Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation was taped on Wednesday night before AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City NJ. Below are full spoilers-

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated two enhancement talents

* Dante Martin defeated Kevin Matthews

* Thunder Rosa defeated Riley Shepard

* Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico. MTV Jersey Shore stars were at ringside as J-Woww is Clayton’s girlfriend. The Situation argued with Luther

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal

* 2point0, The Acclaimed and Daniel Garcia defeated The Dark Order

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose