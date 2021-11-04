SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings For Next Monday

Monday’s episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night in Independence, Missouri. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dan The Dad

* Riho defeated Tootie Lynn

* Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami. Mei Suruga was at ringside for Rose and Sakura

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated The Acclaimed and 2point0