SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results for 6/7/22 and 6/14/22

The AEW Dark shows for June 7 and what looks to be June 14 were taped on Friday night at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California, before and after AEW Rampage aired.

These matches could air out of order or on episodes other than the June 7 and June 14 shows. Full spoilers from both Friday night tapings are listed below:

* Taz and Excalibur were on commentary

TAPED BEFORE RAMPAGE:

* Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo

* Christopher Daniels defeated Steve Andrews with the Best Moonsault Ever

* Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue

* Matt Sydal defeated Taylor Rust in the match of the night

* Toni Storm defeated Zeda Zhang with Storm Zero

* Max Caster and The Gunn Club’s Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10

TAPED AFTER RAMPAGE:

* The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Ray Rosas, Jack Banning and one other enhancement talent. Rosas was over in a major way with “Sexy Jesus!” chants and a pop for his entrance

* QT Marshall defeated Alan “5” Angels

* Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander and Anna Jay defeated Emi Sakura, Diamante and Nyla Rose

* Ethan Page defeated Frankie Kazarian. AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert were with Page, and Christopher Daniels with Kaz. There was some interaction and a big “SCU!” chant

* Ortiz defeated Serpentico

* Bobby Fish defeated Brock Anderson. Darby Allin saved Brock from a post-match attack

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Nick Comoroto

* Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland and Trent Beretta defeated Private Party and The Blade

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.