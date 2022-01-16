Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 1/15/22

AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Session 1
– Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents
– Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez
– Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent
– Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray. Post-match, they did an interview with Tony Schiavone to talk about the match against House Of Black Wednesday.
– Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Waves and Curls. Post-match, Anderson and Johnson talked with Schiavone about the match against FTR Wednesday.
– Anna Jay (w/ -1) defeated Tiffany Nieves
– Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Anthony Greene in a competitive match, followed by an interview with Schiavone about The Inner Circle.
– Bear Country defeated two enhancement talents wearing Zubaz pants
– Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Peter Avalon and JD Drake (w/ Ryan Nemeth)
– Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) in a competitive match that was given some time
– Diamante defeated Milo
– Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross
– Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk
– QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona
– 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit and an enhancement talent
– Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent that he carried to the ring from the back
– Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tahaka
– Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated two enhancement talents
– Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton
– Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w -1) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash. Post-match, an interview with Schiavone was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory to set up a future match.
Session 2
– Adam Cole defeated Kaun in a good, competitive match. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, Cole ordered Schiavone to leave the ring and then talked about his mixed tag match coming up on Dynamite.
– Fuego del Sol defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
– Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins
– Lance Archer defeated Dean Alexander
– Sonny Kiss defeated J.P. Harlow
– Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents
– Abadon defeated an enhancement talent
– Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas defeated two enhancement talents
– Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w/ -1) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)
– Megan Bayne defeated Shaloncé Royal
– Daniel Garcia defeated Tony Vincita
– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent
– Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade (w/ Charlette Renegade)
– Max Caster defeated Mike Reed
– Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country
– Jora Johl defeated Teddy Goodz
– Emi Sakura defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)
– Shawn Dean defeated Rohit Raju
– Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy) defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico)