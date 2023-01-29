Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 1/28/2023 (Day Session)

On Saturday, AEW returned to Universal Studios for another round of AEW Dark tapings on Soundstage 19. These matches will be shown on future episodes of AEW Dark.

Full spoilers from the Night Session, which lasted from 7 to 10pm, can be found by clicking here.

The following are full spoilers from the Day Session, which lasted from 2 to 5pm:

* Blake Christian defeated Serpentico

* Rush defeated Aidan Park

* Red Velvet defeated Sofia Castillo

* Dalton Castle defeated Dante Casanova

* Mascara Dorada defeated Slim J

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Avery Breaux

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd) defeated The Gifted (Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez). Magnum and Floyd cut a post-match promo with Lexy Nair and said they are here. This was their fourth AEW match since 2021

* Baliyan Akki defeated Rico Gonzalez

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated EJ Nduka. This was the AEW debut of former MLW star Nduka

* Julia Hart defeated Devlyn Macabre

* Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) and AR Fox defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi)

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Leon Ruffin and Fuego Del Sol

* Mei Suruga defeated Hyena Hera

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese defeated Da Russell Twins

* Kiera Hogan defeated Megan Meyers

* Kip Sabian defeated Gravity

* Zack Clayton defeated Dan Adams

* Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss

* Christopher Daniels defeated Serpentico

* Ari Daivari defeated J. Spade

* Diamante defeated Ultra Violette

* Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Larry Lazard, Jay Lucas, Terry Yaki

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bronson of The Iron Savages

