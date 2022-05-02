SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results From 5/1/22

All Elite Wrestling taped a two-session taping of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, May 1. The matches will air over the next few weeks. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of The Wrestling Observer:
Session One:
John Silver (w/ -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)
Shawn Spears defeated Lord Crewe and beat him up after the match.
The Varsity Blondes (w/ Julia Hart) defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the Blondes said that if The House of Black wanted Hart, they can come and get her in their upcoming match.
Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Terry Aki & Jay Lucas
Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Leon Ruff
Julia Hart defeated Jaycie Love
Dante Martin defeated Invictus Khash. After the match, Tony Schiavone announced that Martin will face Rey Fenix in an qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.
Toni Storm defeated Diamante
Angelico defeated NJPW’s Yuya Uemura
Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) defeated Jake Something
Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno and Ten) defeated Jake Manning. Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas attacked 10 and Uno after the match.
The Gunn Club defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla (Zack Mason)
Shawn Dean defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)
Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Brick City Boyz
Abadon defeated Vicky Dreamboat
Jora Johl (w/ Angelico) defeated Trip Jordy
The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall) defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo. After the match, Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots in the stable. The two rejected the offer resulting in a brawl until other members of NJPW’s LA Dojo came down for the save
Rohit Raju defeated Adam Priest
10 & Evil Uno (with -1) defeated Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas
Session Two:
Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah
Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox
Bear Country defeated The WorkHorsemen
Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre
Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth. Peter Avalon attacked Trent after the match, and Rocky Romero made the save.
Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova. In a post-match interview, Blue stated that she was excited for her future in AEW.
Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li of The Factory
ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Josh Woods
Kris Statlander defeated Avery Breaux
“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker defeated Eli Isom and Cooper
AQA defeated Brittany Jade
Lee Moriarty defeated Alan Angels
Sonny Kiss defeated Carlie Bravo
Robyn Renegade defeated Vicky Dreamboat. Charlette Renegade switched in for her twin sister and got the win.
Anthony Ogogo defeated Trenton Storm
Leva Bates defeated Kiah Dream
Roppongi Vice defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) (w/ JD Drake). Orange Cassidy came out to ringside to even the odds to conclude the show.