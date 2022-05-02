SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results From 5/1/22

All Elite Wrestling taped a two-session taping of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, May 1. The matches will air over the next few weeks. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of The Wrestling Observer:

Session One:

John Silver (w/ -1) defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)

Shawn Spears defeated Lord Crewe and beat him up after the match.

The Varsity Blondes (w/ Julia Hart) defeated The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the Blondes said that if The House of Black wanted Hart, they can come and get her in their upcoming match.

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Terry Aki & Jay Lucas

Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Leon Ruff

Julia Hart defeated Jaycie Love

Dante Martin defeated Invictus Khash. After the match, Tony Schiavone announced that Martin will face Rey Fenix in an qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

Toni Storm defeated Diamante

Angelico defeated NJPW’s Yuya Uemura

Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) defeated Jake Something

Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno and Ten) defeated Jake Manning. Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas attacked 10 and Uno after the match.

The Gunn Club defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla (Zack Mason)

Shawn Dean defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Brick City Boyz

Abadon defeated Vicky Dreamboat

Jora Johl (w/ Angelico) defeated Trip Jordy

The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall) defeated The DKC and Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo. After the match, Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots in the stable. The two rejected the offer resulting in a brawl until other members of NJPW’s LA Dojo came down for the save

Rohit Raju defeated Adam Priest

10 & Evil Uno (with -1) defeated Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas

Session Two:

Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah

Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox

Bear Country defeated The WorkHorsemen

Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre

Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth. Peter Avalon attacked Trent after the match, and Rocky Romero made the save.

Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova. In a post-match interview, Blue stated that she was excited for her future in AEW.

Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li of The Factory

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Josh Woods

Kris Statlander defeated Avery Breaux

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker defeated Eli Isom and Cooper

AQA defeated Brittany Jade

Lee Moriarty defeated Alan Angels

Sonny Kiss defeated Carlie Bravo

Robyn Renegade defeated Vicky Dreamboat. Charlette Renegade switched in for her twin sister and got the win.

Anthony Ogogo defeated Trenton Storm

Leva Bates defeated Kiah Dream

Roppongi Vice defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) (w/ JD Drake). Orange Cassidy came out to ringside to even the odds to conclude the show.