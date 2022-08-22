Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results from 8/21/22

On Sunday, AEW taped two sessions of their weekly Dark series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Here are full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Here are the spoilers for both the first and second sessions.

Session 1:

* John Silver defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Angelo Parker (w/ Matt Menard) defeated Gus De La Vega

* Kiera Hogan defeated Mylo

* Diamante defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)

* The Trustbusters (w/ Sonny Kiss and VSK playing the Trust Butler aka Jeeves Kay) defeated Tyshaun Price, Hermano & Logan Cruz

* Julia Hart defeated Vickie Dreamboat

* Varsity Blonds defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Kayla Rossi (w/ Diamond Sheik) defeated Vipress

* Dante Martin defeated AR Fox

* Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Tyson Maddux

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) defeated Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the two solidified their unity with Drake saying he loves the Wingmen but it’s time for the WorkHorsemen.

* Leila Grey defeated Renee Michelle

* Rush (w/ Jose The Assistant) defeated Blake Christian

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Zuka & Alexander Moss

* Emi Sakura (w/ Baliyan Akki) defeated Avery Breaux

* The Trustbusters (w/ Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss) defeated Marcus Kross, GKM & Mike Magnum

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Luke Kurtis. Post-match, Ogogo cut a promo saying nobody wants to fight him.

* Zack Clayton defeated Vary Morales

* Marina Shafir defeated La Rosa Negra

* Madison Rayne defeated Viva Van

* KiLynn King defeated Sahara Se7en

* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews

* Sonny Kiss (w/ The Trustbusters) defeated Joe Ocasio

* Matt Sydal defeated JD Drake. Post-match, Anthony Henry attacked Sydal and the the two WorkHorsemen left Sydal laying.

Session 2:

* Daniel Garcia defeated Westin Blake

* The Trustbusters (w/ Sonny Kiss and Jeeves) defeated Ca$h Flo, Ryan Howe & Omar Amir. Post-match, Ari Daivari tells Tony Schiavone that their “Trust Butler” is named Jeeves Kay.

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Joey Sweets, Tyshaun Perez & DK. Post-match, Dark Order told Schiavone that they will beat the “spooky perverts” in the Trios title tournament.

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Oliver Sawyer & GKM. Post-match, Sterling says Jon Moxley attacking himself and Tony Nese is grounds for a lawsuit and says they will be going after the Blackpool Combat Club.

* The Iron Savages (the former Bear Country) defeated Sean Maluta & Brent Austin. Austin was injured on the finish and may have been knocked out.

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* KiLynn King defeated Mafioso Valentina (Rossi). Afterward, Britt Baker came out and the two got into a brawl to set up Wednesday’s Dynamite match.

* Fuego Del Sol defeated Jay Malachi

* Leila Grey defeated Tiara James

* The Iron Savages (w/ JT Davidson) defeated Sean Maluta & Manny Lo. This match is the one that will make air. Post-match, “The Iron Manager” JT Davidson tells Schiavone that the former Bear Country had to change and that he will lead the savages to take over AEW.

* Jeeves Kay (w/ The Trust Busters) defeated Gus De La Vega

* Jora Johl defeated Blake Li

* Anna Jay (w/ Angelo Parker) defeated Kelly Madden

* Ryan Nemeth defeated Arjun Singh

* Leon Ruffin defeated Bishop King

* Angelico defeated Caleb Konley

* The Renegade Twins defeated Mila Moore & Mylo

* Nick Comoroto defeated Shaheem Ali

* Dante Martin defeated Anthony Henry. Post-match, JD Drake attacked Martin until Matt Sydal made the save. Sydal and Martin then talked to Schiavone to say they want to face the WorkHorsemen “next week” on Dark.

* Marina Shafir defeated Soto Nieves

* Ari Daivari (w/ The Trustbusters) defeated AR Fox

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash

* Abadon defeated Freya States

* Slim J (w/ The Trustbusters) defeated Blake Christian

* The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth) defeated Eli Isom and Chris Pharaoh

* Rebel defeated Vickie Dreamboat

* Parker Boudreaux (w/ The Trustbusters) defeated Terry Kid

* Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade

* Iron Savages (w/ JT Davidson) defeated Vary Morales & Levis Valenzuela (the former No Way Jose)

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeated The WorkHorsemen