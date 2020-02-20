Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results For Next Tuesday

The following AEW Dark matches were taped tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, to air on next Tuesday’s episode on YouTube:

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Marko Stunt with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (pre-show taping)

* Joey Janela defeated Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in a Falls Count Anywhere match (post-show taping)

* The Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno with John Silver and Alex Reynolds) defeated T-Hawk and CIMA (post-show taping)

* Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall with Brandi Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon with Tully Blanchard and Leva Bates (post-show taping)