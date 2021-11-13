SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings For Next Tuesday

The following matches were taped for the 11/16 edition of AEW Dark on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis-
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jayson Strife
* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D
* Andrade El Idolo defeated Jah-C
* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and another local enhancement talent
* Ruby Soho defeated Hyan
* The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels
* Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and The Bunny
* John Silver defeated Peter Avalon
* The Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson defeated JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
* Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace
* The Dark Order’s 10 defeated a local enhancement talent
* Scorpio Sky defeated Brandon Knight