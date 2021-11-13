SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings For Next Tuesday

The following matches were taped for the 11/16 edition of AEW Dark on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis-

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jayson Strife

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Jah-C

* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and another local enhancement talent

* Ruby Soho defeated Hyan

* The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels

* Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and The Bunny

* John Silver defeated Peter Avalon

* The Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson defeated JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace

* The Dark Order’s 10 defeated a local enhancement talent

* Scorpio Sky defeated Brandon Knight