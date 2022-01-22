SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings From 1/21 In Washington DC

The following AEW Dark matches were taped on Friday night in Washington, DC. These should air within the next few weeks-
-The Bunny defeated Erica Leigh
-Aaron Solo defeated Sonny Kiss
-Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents
-Abadon defeated Gia Scott
-Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys
-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Lee Johnson
-Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai
-The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn) and The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and 10
-Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty defeated Private Party and The Butcher
-Penta El Zero M defeated Wheeler Yuta
-Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto