SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings From 1/21 In Washington DC

The following AEW Dark matches were taped on Friday night in Washington, DC. These should air within the next few weeks-

-The Bunny defeated Erica Leigh

-Aaron Solo defeated Sonny Kiss

-Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents

-Abadon defeated Gia Scott

-Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Lee Johnson

-Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai

-The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn) and The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and 10

-Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty defeated Private Party and The Butcher

-Penta El Zero M defeated Wheeler Yuta

-Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto