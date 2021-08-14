Spoilers: AEW Dark Tapings From 8/13 In Pittsburgh

The following AEW Dark matches were taped on Friday night in Pittsburgh before AEW Rampage. These spoilers will air on AEW’s Youtube channel this coming Tuesday night-

* 2.0 defeated Sam Adams and Skyler Andrews

* Matt Hardy defeated Wheeler Yuta

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver and 10 defeated RSP, Bill Collier and Andrew Palace

* Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson defeated Spencer Slade and Joey Keys

* Penelope Ford defeated Masha Slamovich

* Tay Conti defeated Rebecca Scott

* PAC, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix defeated Luther, Serpentico and Cole Karter. Andrade tried to distract PAC and cost Death Triangle the match but it didn’t work

* Nyla Rose defeated Tina San Antonio

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler

* Kris Statlander defeated Kiera Hogan

* Dante Martin defeated Lee Moriarty

* Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon