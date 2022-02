The following AEW Dark:Elevation spoilers were taped last night in Bridgeport, CT for Monday’s show on Youtube-

-Jay Lethal defeated Jora

-Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue

-Kazarian defeated Alan Angels

-Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamante squashed three wrestlers who were attacked before their names could be announced

-Lance Archer defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Leyla Hirsch defeated Willow Nightingale

-Stu Grayson & Evil Uno defeated Chaos Project