AEW taped Monday’s Dark:Elevation episode tonight in Houston TX before AEW Dynamite started. Below are full spoilers to air on Monday at 7 PM EST on Youtube-

-Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey with Scorpio Sky on commentary

-Mercedes Martinez retained the ROH Women’s Championship over Hyan

-The Butcher & The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds

-Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds

-Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki

-Anthony Ogogo defeated The Mysterious Q