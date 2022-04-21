SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

The 4/25 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped earlier tonight in Pittsburgh before AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-

-The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 & Alan “5” Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty & RC Dupree

-Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler

-Tony Nese defeated Steel City Brawler

-Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall

-John Silver defeated Vince Valor

-Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny & Nyla Rose

-Penta Oscura defeated Max Caster

