SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

The 4/25 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped earlier tonight in Pittsburgh before AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-
-The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 & Alan “5” Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty & RC Dupree
-Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart
-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler
-Tony Nese defeated Steel City Brawler
-Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall
-John Silver defeated Vince Valor
-Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny & Nyla Rose
-Penta Oscura defeated Max Caster