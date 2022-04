The following AEW Dark: Elevation matches were taped tonight in Boston MA to air next week on Youtube-

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Christina Marie ended in seconds when Hirsch was injured

-Diamante defeated Ashley Amboise

-The Dark Order defeated Chaos Project & The Gunn Club

-Frankie Kazarian defeated Ted Goodz

-Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny & LuFisto

-Penta defeated Jora Johl

-Top Flight defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow