Next Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday night. Reddit user SpaceForce1, who provided legitimate spoilers of previous episodes, posted a report of what will allegedly take place on next week’s show:

The remainder of the U.S. side of the Women’s Eliminator Tournament was filmed with next week’s Dynamite and Dark tapings.

Results:

Nyla Rose beat Thunder Rosa in the finals of the US side.

Bonus spoiler from Dynamite:

Sting on a zip line from the rafters.