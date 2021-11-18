Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results From Last Night

– The following AEW “Dark: Elevation” spoilers were taped on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia:

* Eddie Kingston did commentary for the show

* Tony Nese defeated Logan Laroux

* Riho defeated Trish Adora

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Serpentico

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Keys

* Kris Statlander, Ryo Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch defeated Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Emi Sakura. Ruby Soho was on commentary for this match

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 defeated Jay Lyon, Midas Black and Baron Black

* Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Erica Leigh and Willow Nightingale

These matches will air next Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.