Spoilers: AEW Rampage Black Friday Taping Results for 12/2/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 2 Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Full spoilers are below:

* Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party

* Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter

* Athena defeated Dani Mo

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. A huge brawl broke out after the match between The Best Friends, The Factory and many others. The House of Black attacked everyone and ended the segment standing tall

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.