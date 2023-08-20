Spoilers: AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Taping Results For 8/25/2023

The special 2023 Fyter Fest episode of AEW Rampage will air on August 25. The following matches, which will air on Friday, was taped Saturday night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, prior to the live AEW Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

* Johnny TV joined Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for commentary

* AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall retained over Gravity

* Orange Cassidy successfully defended the International title against Aaron Solo with Cameron

* Serpentico defeated Truth Magnum with Turbo

* Luchasaurus (with no TNT Title) defeated a local talent

* Saraya and Toni Storm w/ Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker D.M.D and Hikaru Shida