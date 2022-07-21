SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Week 2 Taping Results for 7/22/2022

After the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of Dynamite had finished airing, the AEW Rampage edition for July 22 was taped at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Full spoilers are listed below:

– John Silver and “Hangman” Adam Page defeated The Butcher and The Blade

– Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring for a promo, thanking everyone for making him feel at home since he joined AEW. He hyped his ROH Death Before Dishonor match against ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, and said the world title is the one thing still eluding him in his career. He said he didn’t need a title to believe he was the best, he knew it because of fan support and fans believing in him. He understands why Gresham thinks he’s the best but Gresham has never stepped in the ring with him. Claudio continued talking about winning the title while Gresham, Tully Blanchard and Tully Blanchard Enterprises are shown watching the promo from somewhere in the arena

– Lee Moriarty defeated Dante Martin. Stokely Hathaway was watching the match from the stage. Moriarty used the ropes for leverage when pinning Martin, which didn’t sit well with Matt Sydal, who blew Moriarty off after the match

– Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise. Baker made D’Amboise submit for the win

– Rapper Lil’ Scrappy judged the Rampage Rap Battle between Max Caster and Austin Gunn. Each rapper had their partner standing behind them in the ring, like the old MTV battle rap show were set up. The Acclaimed won but The Gunn Club attacked them after and laid them out

– Jay Lethal defeated Christopher Daniels. After the match, Satnam Singh attacked Daniels and slammed him off the apron to the floor. Lethal, Singh and Sonjay Dutt triple teamed Daniels at ringside. The segment ended with Lethal using the Coquina Clutch on Daniels to send a message to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.