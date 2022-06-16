SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Road Rager Taping Results for 6/17/2022

The Road Rager episode of AEW Rampage on Friday was taped Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, shortly after Dynamite ended. The following are full spoilers:

– A significant number of people left before the Rampage tapings began

– Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin in the opener

– Max Caster, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated Leon Ruff, Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder. Caster ended the short match by pinning Ruff

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Willow Nightingale. Stokely Hathaway was on commentary. After the match, Athena attacked Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan from behind, hitting The Eclipse from the top. Cargill fought Athena back and took her out with a big boot. Kris Statlander came out to make the save for Athena

– Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish in the main event. After the match, Fish attacked Allin and Kyle O’Reilly came down to join him with a steel chair but the returning Sting got in the way of O’Reilly. Sting dropped O’Reilly and Allin used the distraction to fight Fish off. Allin wrapped the chair around Fish’s leg and then landed on the chair/leg with a Coffin Drop from the top rope. Sting got the biggest pop of the night by far

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.