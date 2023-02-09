Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/10/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Full spoilers are below:

* Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade in what was described as a long match. Sabian was pinned by Castagnoli

* The Impractical Jokers cast was attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society. Both James “Murr” Murray and Brian “Q” Quinn were powerbombed and went through a table. After the match, fans chanted for Chris Jericho because of his upcoming Impractical Jokers appearance for the new season. Jericho took the microphone and told the crowd to stop chanting his name. Jericho mocked the people of El Paso, claiming they live in America’s toilet bowl

* Ruby Soho defeated Marina Shafir. Soho got the pin with Destination Unknown. Following the match, Saraya and Toni Storm confronted Soho until Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter intervened to fight Storm and Saraya

* Jungle Boy defeated Ryan Nemeth

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Lee Moriarty. Satnam Singh distracted Cassidy and Danhausen, who were at ringside, after the match, allowing Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to attack. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta came to the rescue, but the heels eventually attacked them as well. The Acclaimed followed with steel chairs, clearing the heels from the ring to bring the show to a close

* A ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe promo will be included in the broadcast.

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.