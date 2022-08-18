Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results 8/19/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 19 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:

– ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. He said it was great to before the crowd as ROH Champion, especially in front of someone who helped train him, Ricky Steamboat. He said he’s in street clothes but would be more comfortable defending the title, so he’s issuing an open challenge for next week. He offered anyone to come out and Dustin Rhodes came out to accept the challenge.

– AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland defeated Private Party.

– The Factory were playing cards backstage when Powerhouse Hobbs showed up and flipped the table. They promised they will take care of Ricky Starks for Hobbs.

– FTW Champion Hook defeated Zack Clayton in under a minute with the Redrum.

– There was a promo teasing Angelo Parker as Hook’s next challenger.

– Buddy Matthews with Julia Hart beat Serpentico. Miro came out and they brawled.

– Athena pinned Penelope Ford with The Eclipse.

– Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan attacked Athena and held here as Jade Cargill destroyed Athena’s ring gear with a sledgehammer. She came to the ring and drilled Athena with the sledgehammer.

– The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy defeated The Trustbusters to advance in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.