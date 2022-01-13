Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/14/2022

Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight after Dynamite went off the air at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. Below are full spoilers:

* Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta

* Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett. Spears delivered a warning to CM Punk after the match

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch

* Jay Lethal came out to cut a promo about what happened with Team Taz on Dynamite

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express retained over John Silver and Alex Reynolds

These matches will air this Friday at 10pm ET on TNT. A special look at Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa will also air.