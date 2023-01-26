Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/27/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 27 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full spoilers are below:

* Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary

* Adam Page defeated ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Danhausen. Singh pinned Danhausen to win. Sonjay Dutt and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy were at ringside with their respective teams

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Tony Gunn

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Emi Sakura in a Title Eliminator match

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.