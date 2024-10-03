Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 10/4/2024

After the AEW Dynamite live broadcast wrapped up on TBS from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, October 2, 2024, four matches were taped for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere Friday, October 4, 2024 at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 10/4/2024)

– Queen Aminata defeated The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron. After the match, “The Professor” Serena Deeb attacked Aminata, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. made the save.

– The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) defeated “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith.

– “The Brickhouse” Kamille defeated Zoey Lynn.

– Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Elite (AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry).