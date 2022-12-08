Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 12/9/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 9 Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:

* Jon Moxley won by submission over Konosuke Takeshita. During the match, Moxley was busted open and bled. Takeshita kicking out of the Death Rider was one of the biggest pops of the night so far. During his offense, Takeshita won over a lot of fans, which resulted in some fans booing Moxley’s comeback. Moxley eventually won with the Bulldog choke.

* Adam Page came out to confront Jon Moxley. Page claimed he couldn’t be cleared due to his brain, but then he attacked Moxley with the microphone. A brawl emerged until Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta intervened. Page collided with the ring post and fell. Castagnoli and Yuta dragged Moxley away from Page and to the back, while officials assisted Page in getting to his feet.

* Hikaru Shida retained his title as Regina di Wave champion over The Bunny. Shida’s victory earns her a future title shot from AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Shida triumphed with the Katana finisher. Hayter came out at one point to confront Shida.

* W. Morrissey and Lee Moriarty defeated Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James

Orange, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Cassidy won his debut against former WWE NXT star Trent Seven. Kip Sabian chose Cassidy’s opponent. This was the main event, and the crowd was blown away. At one point, Penelope Ford brought out The Bunny, The Butcher, and The Blade, but Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor came out and fought their way to the back. Following the match, Seven and Sabian assaulted Cassidy until Dustin Rhodes saved him for a big pop.

Rampage airs on TNT every Friday night at 10 p.m. ET.