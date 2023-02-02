Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/3/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers are below:

* AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in the opener

* Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. After the match, The Mogul Affiliates went to attack Pillman but Dustin Rhodes made the save

* Toni Storm and Saraya defeated The Renegade Twins. This was a squash match. Storm and Saraya were a lot more aggressive, possibly heels now. They spray-painted L’s on the twins because they are losers

* Rush defeated Christopher Daniels in the main event

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.