Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 3/10/2023

* The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel in the opener. After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out to tease the upcoming match with The Acclaimed

* Riho defeated Nyla Rose. Riho was laid out by Rose and Marina Shafir after the match, but Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho saved her.

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe cut a promo and announced that new tag team champions will be crowned on March 31 at ROH Supercard of Honor. To determine the new champions, a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match will be held. The Lucha Brothers are the first team to be confirmed for the match.

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Preston Vance

* Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT.