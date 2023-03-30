Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 3/31/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the March 31 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Full spoilers are below:

* Sammy Guevara defeated Konosuke Takeshita. This match lasted a long time and was fantastic. Because of the Dynamite injury, Don Callis was not with Takeshita.

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated AEW World Trios Champions Brody King and Malakai Black by DQ after King pushed Taylor through a table at ringside. Orange AEW International Champion Cassidy attempted the save, but Buddy Matthews knocked him out. Cassidy and The Best Friends were then taken out by the House of Black.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Marina Shafir. Mark Sterling revealed that he and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will sue Valkyrie. He sent a woman to the ring with lawsuit papers, but Taya hit her with Road to Valhalla. Cargill went for the ring, but Sterling and Leila Grey stopped her.

* Juice Robinson defeated action Andretti. Juice attempted to attack Andretti after the match, but Ricky Starks made the save to bring the show to a close.