SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 5/13/22

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode tonight in Long Island NY after Dynamite ended. Here are full spoiler results-

-Death Triangle defeated Marq Quen, The Butcher & The Blade. House of Black confronted Death Triangle after the match

-Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder. Spears attacked Boulder with a chair after the match

-Owen Hart Tournament Match: Ruby Soho defeated Riho

-Tony Schiavone interviewed TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). It was announced that Hikaru Shida is injured due to the 4/27 Street Fight with Serena Deeb, so Kris Statlander will be her replacement in next week’s Owen Hart tournament match against Red Velvet

-Scorpio Sky retained the TNT Championship over Frankie Kazarian. Sky told Ethan Page & Dan Lambert not to interfere, but they did anyway and Page hit Kaz with a chair. Sky then joined in with Lambert & Page to hit another belt strike and get the win. Lambert talked smack to Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara who were at ringside

This Rampage will have a special start time of 5:30 PM EST this Friday due to NHL playoffs on TNT.