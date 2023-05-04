Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 5/5/2023

The May 5 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, following the end of AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers:

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Gia Scott in a non-title match

* Mark Briscoe defeated Preston Vance

Friday’s episode will also feature The Firm Deletion match with The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. The match was taped at the Hardy Compound on April 27.

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show will air at 6:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.