SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 6/10/2022

The June 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night after Dynamite went off the air at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. The following are full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are the announcers.

– Eddie Kingston pinned Jake Hager with two spinning backfists.

– Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker. She said she was distracted by Toni Storm this past week. As much as she misses the AEW Women’s title, it is missing her more.

– Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh with Sonjay Dutt defeated Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett. This was Singh’s official in-ring debut. Lethal nailed the Lethal Injection for the win. Singh hit a high cross bodyblock on both at one point and hit a rude twisting Razor’s Edge after the match.

– Lexy Nair interviewed Hook and Danhausen. They bought new cars after winning at the PPV. Hook said nothing.

– Kris Statlander pinned Red Velvet with Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway and Kiera Hogan. Hogan and Cargill attacked. Anna Jay made the save. Athena tried to hit the ring on Jade but was held back by AEW officials.

– Backstage, Mark Henry interviewed the competitors for the main event.

– ROH Tag Team Champions & Trent Beretta defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) with Aaron Henare.

After the taping, AEW President Tony Khan came out and put over FTR and said how great would it be to bring ROH back to PPV this summer. He then introduced Hook and Danhausen. Khan thanked the crowd for being one of the best they’ve ever had since the advent of AEW and everyone big goodnight to the fans.