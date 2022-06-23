SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 6/24/2022

After Dynamite went off the air, the June 24 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Full spoilers are listed below:

– Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur were on commentary

– Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT in the opener. Andrade won after former ROH Champion Rush made his debut, hitting Fenix with a low blow while the referee was distracted by Jose and Alex Abrahantes fighting in the ring. They unmasked Fenix after the match but Penta Oscuro rushed the ring with his shovel

– Eddie Kingston cut a promo on Forbidden Door and how excited everyone is. He said he won’t be satisfied until he tastes Chris Jericho’s blood at Blood & Guts, so he can find out how the blood of a coward tastes

– ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Laynie Luck and Sierra

– Hook defeated The DKC from the NJPW Los Angeles Dojo

– Caprice Coleman comes out for commentary on the main event

– IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb defeated AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event. Cobb got the pin via Tour of The Islands. After the match, Dax Harwood attacked Cobb’s partner, Great-O-Khan. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay then attacked but Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero made the save. The show ended with a big brawl but in the middle of the chaos, Eddie Kingston attacked Chris Jericho at the commentary table. Kingston started stabbing Jericho with something as the brawl went on for a very long time

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.